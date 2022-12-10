Over 5,000 job opportunities on offer at Malacca JaminKerja Carnival

MALACCA: Over 5,000 job opportunities await job seekers at the Malacca JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022 in conjunction with the three-day Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM Tour) to be held at the Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC) from Friday (Oct 14).

State Unity, Information, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said the carnival, organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources, also has the support of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

“The programme, from 9 am to 5 pm, brings together 42 employers from various sectors offering job opportunities to the public, especially graduates of institutions of higher learning (IPT) as well as Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders.

“Some of the jobs offered are in the fields of biotechnology, services, manufacturing, hospitality, telecommunications and banking,” he told a media conference on the AKM Tour, which was also attended by Malacca Socso director Abd Razak Omar, here today.

Ngwe said the AKM Tour would also provide career counseling services and MYFuturejobs registration to job seekers.

“The state government urges all individuals looking for jobs or interested in exploring new job opportunities to attend an open interview session that will be held face-to-face with participating employers.

“Those interested in attending the interview session are also advised to come early, be smartly dressed and visit the website at https://careerfair.perkeso.gov.my/ for registration,” he said.

For information, visit the portal MYFutureJobs at www.myfuturejobs.gov.my/careerfair or contact the Socso Careline at 1-300-22-8000 or email perkeso@perkeso.gov.my. - Bernama