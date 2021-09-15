Pahang revokes Sanjeevan’s ‘Datuk’ title

KUANTAN: The Pahang palace has revoked the “Datuk” title from Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan (pix) with immediate effect.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the letter of withdrawal of the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) award which carries the datukship title was issued on Aug 24.

In a statement, here, today, Sallehuddin said the revocation of the state award was carried out following a decree by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who is the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“In this regard, the individual is not allowed to use any of the titles conferred and must return the award to the Pahang State Secretary’s Office in accordance with laws regarding state awards, titles and honours,“ he said. — Bernama