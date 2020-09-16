Pakistani security guard killed by falling tree

JOHOR BARU: A Pakistani security guard died after a tree was uprooted and fell onto a guard post in Taman Pelangi Indah here early today.

Amir Muhammad, 40, died on the spot in the 3.30am incident.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station Operations chief Jasni Saidin said 13 personnel in two fire engines were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.44am.

“It is learnt that the victim was on duty when the tree fell onto the guard post,“ he said in a statement adding that the incident occurred during rain and strong winds.

Jasni said the firefighters used a chainsaw to remove the victim from under the fallen tree before handed over his body to the police for further action. — Bernama