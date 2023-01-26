Penang hopes infrastructure projects will be approved under Budget 2023

GEORGE TOWN: Penang hopes that the federal government will approve the infrastructure projects which will make a positive impact on the state and the northern region in the re-tabling of the 2023 Budget on Feb 24.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pic) said these included the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project for the George Town-Butterworth line which was submitted to the federal government at the end of last year.

“We hope that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will appreciate Penang’s contribution. In addition, several state and federal agencies including the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) have also submitted projects for consideration.

“All these should be looked into in terms of not only benefitting Penang alone but also in driving development to the entire northern region through the implementation of such projects,“ he told reporters after attending the Kadun Padang Kota Open House here today.

Elaborating, he said among the priority projects that have been submitted by the NCIA were the new expressway and the elevated highway from Juru to Sungai Dua.

These two projects must be given priority as a solution to the increasing and alarming traffic congestion that is happening now, he said.

“Perhaps not all the projects will be approved but the state government hopes that priority will be given to projects that will be beneficial to the northern region and Penang,“ he said. - Bernama