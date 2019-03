KUCHING: Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has rubbished the claim by a news portal that Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) is like 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)

He said Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) is a transparent regulatory body of oil and gas activities in the state that was established in March last year.

“Petros is an organisation set up by the state government to ensure all Sarawakians can participate in the upstream and downstream aspects of the oil and gas industry in the state.

“There’s no such thing as Petros being something like 1MDB. That website is malicious and has bad intention,“ he said when officiating at the opening of Demak Fabrication Yard, the loadout of Bokor D Substructure and the completion of Anjung Topside projects for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, here, today.

However, Abang Johari did not mention the website which published the article and it is believed that he was referring to the article titled, “The Sarawak Oil Grab – Is Petros the 1MDB of Sarawak?”.

The Sarawak government had established the state’s own oil and gas exploration company, Petros, modelled after the national oil company, Petronas.

Meanwhile, on Demak Fabrication Yard, Abang Johari hoped that it would become one of Sarawak’s largest fabrication yards, besides being capable of delivering whatever task given to Brooke Dockyard.

“The new Demak Fabrication Yard has a capacity of 16,500 tonnes compared to 8,500 tonnes from Sejingkat Yard, making the overall fabrication capacity for Brooke Dockyard at 25,000 tonnes per year,“ he said.

Abang Johari also congratulated Brooke Dockyard for being the first organisation to receive the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System under the category, “The Fabrication of Structural Assembles and Modules for Oil and Gas Industries in Malaysia”. — Bernama