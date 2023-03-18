PKR members must strengthen the party to face big challenges: Sec-gen

SHAH ALAM: PKR members have been urged to continue strengthening the party to face greater challenges including fulfilling the responsibility to the people.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said PKR, as the party that leads the Unity Government, also needs to be aware of the great responsibility of leading the country.

“The message of the president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to all of us) is do not be blinded by position or wealth. In front of us is a great responsibility to the people and the country.

“Let us continue to strengthen PKR, work on all the strengths and advantages, continue to step forward with a solid determination as an agent of change that contributes to a Malaysia MADANI that we dream of,” he said.

He said this in his welcome speech at the PKR Special National Congress 2023 which is held at Malawati Stadium here today.

Saifuddin, who is also the Home Minister, said the tests and challenges would never cease, but with everything it has been through, PKR certainly has the maturity to walk through it all.

“PKR is lucky, as the party witnesses various individuals come and go, it has loyal supporters who continue the reform movement so that we succeed in reaching towns and villages, interiors and receive support from various races, ethnicities, ages as well as activists,” he said.

The congress was also attended by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who is also Transport Minister, Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) honorary president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau. - Bernama