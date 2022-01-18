PLUS doubles up teams to assist RFID system users at toll plazas

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has doubled up teams to assist customers at the toll plazas to ensure a smoother travel experience for the North-South Expressway users who have migrated to the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology as their toll payment of choice.

PLUS, in a statement today, said it had also improved the visibility of directional signages to increase familiarity of RFID lanes.

“Highway customers who experience detection issues at the RFID lane need not worry as toll personnel will be on hand with a handheld device to scan the RFID tag.

“Should the tag still remain undetectable, a coupon for a full detection diagnostic at the nearest Touch ‘n Go fitment centre will be provided. If the RFID tag still have detection issues after the test, Touch ‘n Go will replace the RFID tag for free,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, it said that PLUS recorded an encouraging migration rate of 10 per cent RFID transactions after its implementation on Jan 15 across the entire North-South Expressway over the weekend.

“PLUS appreciates the feedback and public’s views on the congestion issue that arose at the toll plazas and are making improvements based on these feedbacks.

“PLUS is hopeful with the increased RFID migration, which is in line with today’s contactless payment digital lifestyle and use of e-Wallets, will bring about a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience,” it said.

