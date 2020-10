KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today called on the Election Commission (EC) to tighten the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) during the by-election for the Batu Sapi parliamentary seat in Sabah, which has been set on Dec 5, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said taking into consideration the SOP violations reported during the recently-concluded Sabah state election, the SOP needed to be improved.

“Maybe the EC should take into consideration the lessons from the Sabah state election. Although the SOP had been set, it was not fully complied with...I’m not telling them what to do, it’s just that I think it should be tightened.

“For example, the campaign period need not be 14 days. A shorter period will do and will save cost. Fewer people will come out to campaign. The house-to-house campaign carried out during the state election was among the reasons for the spread of the disease. If possible, just do away with it. That’s my opinion,” he said.

The Prime Minister said when asked whether or not the Batu Sapi by-election should be postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in a special press conference at his residence in Putrajaya today. - Bernama

More to come