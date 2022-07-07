PM congratulates Felda on its 66th anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today congratulated the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) on the occasion of its 66th anniversary.

Ismail Sabri also expressed his pride to see the current progress enjoyed by Felda as a result of the hard work contributed by its settlers.

“I hope that Felda will continue to progress and become a catalyst for the well-being of all settlers and future generations,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Felda celebrates its 66 years of establishment today with ‘Kejayaan Dalam Keberkatan’ as its theme.

On July 1, 1956, Felda was established under the Land Development Ordinance 1956 with the aim of improving the socio-economic status of rural communities through the opening of land and settlers’ settlements.

Felda has introduced a land development model that involves the provision of land and socio-economic assistance as well as being directly involved in land development and management. — Bernama