BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police intercepted an attempt to distribute two kilogrammes of syabu and 8,500 ecstasy pills worth RM355,000 with the arrests of two men here last Saturday, said Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid today.

He said the suspects, a 42-year-old male Indonesian national and a 32-year-old local man, were detained in a car after an inspection by a police patrol near the Teluk Indah Flats, Perai at 10.30 pm.

‘’A third man, who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat managed to escape when the inspection was conducted,’’ he said when contacted.

He said the inspections of the two men found they had a black bag which was used to carry the drugs.

‘’Based on preliminary investigation, we believed they were members of a drug distribution syndicate and were on their way to distribute syabu and the ecstasy pills around here,’’ he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the two men were believed to be involved in distributing drugs in Penang since last year.

‘’A check showed that the local man had a drug offence record while the Indonesian national was positive on syabu and did not have any travel document,’’ he said.

He said the suspects were currently being remanded for six days and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provided a mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

‘’Police are also hunting for the man who escaped when the inspection was conducted. The identity of the 30-year-old man is known,’’ he said. — Bernama