Police nab four suspected robbers, recover 81 handbags worth RM6m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested four men and recovered 81 Hermes brand handbags worth RM6 million which the ‘Raju Gang’ robbed from a bungalow in Jalan Duta on Oct 3.

The handbags were from a total 85 of the same brand which was reportedly robbed from the bungalow which belonged to a Chinese-national businessman at 4pm.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the men, aged 24 to 47 years, were detained by a team from the Kuala Lumpur CID, Special Investigation Division (D9) in separate operations last month.

Speaking at a media conference here today, he said two of them were detained in Segambut and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur while two more were nabbed in Negri Sembilan and Selangor.

‘’A suspect masqueraded as a deliveryman before four more individuals entered and tied up the gardener and security guard.

‘’The suspects carted away valuable items including 85 Hermes brand hand bags, 10 gold rings, a diamond chain and a Toyota Alphard,” he added.

Mazlan said one of the suspects detained was a driver of the businessman who had alerted the others on the valuable items at the bungalow.

He said that police were now hot on the heels of two more men who were known as S. Kajenthiran, 26, and K. Parameswaran, 24, who were believed to be involved in the robbery.

‘’The two suspects were believed to have fled with three Hermes bags which are still missing while one bag had been sold (by one of the four arrested suspects) in a neighbouring country for RM15,000,’’ he said.

Those with information could contact Investigation Officer ASP Farokh Faizal Ahmad at 017-7762991 or the CID operations room at 03-21460685. - Bernama