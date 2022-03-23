Police questioning trio over body found in ravine

SEREMBAN: The police are questioning two men and a teenage girl over the discovery of a woman’s body in a ravine at Km14 Jalan Lama Bukit Putus near here last Sunday.

The men, aged 41 and 44, and the 18-year-old girl are being held under remand for seven days from today, said Seremban Police chief ACP Nanda Maarof.

“The men were held at a house in Taman Nee Yan, Temiang, while the girl was picked up at Jalan Persiaran Utama S in Seremban 2, he said in a statement.

The body of the unidentified woman, believed to be a Malaysian, was found lying prone in the ravine. A post mortem had been done to determine the cause of death. — Bernama