Policeman dies while undergoing self-quarantine for Covid-19

KLANG : A 53-year-old police sergeant who was undergoing self-quarantine after being tested positive for Covid-19 died of the infection at his house here on Wednesday night.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said today that the policeman who was attached to the district’s escort guards unit had tested postive after undergoing screening for Covid-19 on Jan 22 after he suffered fever.

He said the sergeant a second test the following day confirmed he had the infection and he was directed to undergo home quarantine until Feb 1.

Shamsul said, however, on Wednesday, the policeman succumbed to the infection at about 8.30pm.

He said the cause of death of the victim as being due to the Covid-19 infection was confirmed by medical officer Dr Tian Pei Xuan of the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang.

He said the deceased who was married with five children was buried at the Sungai Sireh Muslim cemetary here at 5.45pm today.