Prime suspect in Shah Alam fatal attack case surrenders

SHAH ALAM: The prime suspect in the murder of a candidate for the Shah Alam PKR Youth (AMK) committee in the recent party elections who was attacked at the Nilam Sari Flats in Section 7, here, on Monday, surrendered to police last night.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the man whose photo had been posted in the media earlier, appeared with his lawyer Gerard Lazarus at the Shah Alam police headquarters (IPD) at 10.30pm.

“The suspect is detained for further investigation and the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court has issued a remand order until next Tuesday.

“Investigations are being conducted to detect other suspects and to gather evidence. Police are asking other suspects to also surrender to assist the investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

Baharudin said so far, four men including the main suspect and a woman had been arrested for investigations into the case.

Meanwhile, he said the post-mortem conducted yesterday, showed that the victim, M. Thiyahu, died due to severe head injuries.

He said anyone with information on the case could directly contact investigating officer, ASP K. Vignesh Kumar at 012-8377756, the Shah Alam IPD at 03-55202222 or any police station.

Yesterday, police posted pictures of the main suspect in the case known as Ozziram M. Devan, who was last seen in Taman Karupiah, Padang Jawa, Klang, to assist in the investigations.

In the incident about 5pm on Monday, Thiyahu, 30, was attacked with a machete by three men in a Proton Waja car and was then taken to Shah Alam Hospital by members of the public.

The victim suffered severe injuries to the face, back of the head, right hand and both legs, and died about 6.30pm the same day while undergoing treatment. — Bernama