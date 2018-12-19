Rafizi downplays rumours of forming new party with Nurul Izzah and KJ

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s vice-president Rafizi Ramli quashed rumours that he was planning to from a new political party with Nurul Izzah Anwar and fomer Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

The speculation arose when the three of them shared photos of themselves having lunch together on two separate occasions.

Rafizi, Nurul Izzah and Khairy, who is Rembau MP, had been interacting with each other jokingly on Twitter as of late.

On Wednesay a report claimed that they were talking about forming a new party.

This speculation came about after Nurul Izzah, who is Permatang Pauh MP, resigned from all her posts in PKR and Khairy expressed his dissatisfaction with the current Umno leadership and the way the party was being run.

Responding to the report, Rafizi said: “Thank you Berita Harian for covering me, Nurul Izzah and Khairy Jamaluddin having lunch. There was no discussions of party-hopping or forming a new party.”

He also joked on Twitter that KJ (Khairy) was teaching him how to use Instagram filters, Izzah was giving children’s school tips, while he gave tips on how to become fat.

Rafizi first shared a photo of the three of them together on Twitter on Dec 10, prompting Khairy to joke that he needed to teach Rafizi how to use the photo filter function.

On Dec 17, Nurul Izzah thanked Rafizi and Khairy for their show of support, following her resignation as a PKR vice-president.

The latest photo that ignited speculation was shared by Khairy on Instagram on Tuesday.