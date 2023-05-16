Rafizi: Ministry of Economy and NRECC join hands to solve water woes

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) will work together to find methods and design appropriate modules for solve water woes in the country.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the water issue requires collective cooperation, therefore the two ministries, including water company operators across the country, will work together to find a solution.

“The water jurisdiction is under the NRECC ministry but infrastructure planning is under the Ministry of Economy, we will work together to find a way to solve the problems of water operator companies owned by the state government in an integrated manner.

“Even last week, I met the heads of water companies across the country to hear and see for myself in terms of their financial sustainability,“ he said at a press conference after attending the Half-Term Review Session of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12 MP) ) (2021-2025) by the Ministry of Economy together with the Pahang State Government here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement yesterday, who informed that the water problems in Kelantan and Sabah will be dealt with by the Federal Government even if it involves large expenditures.

“We will present to the Federal Government the options that can be taken into account that are compatible with the financial capabilities of the Federal and the state governments for further action,“ he said.

He hoped the water services in the country can be improved over time and expects at least 50 per cent of water supply projects to be completed within seven years starting next year, which is when the 12 MP12 to 13 MP is implemented. - Bernama