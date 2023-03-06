Ranhill SAJ plan to solve Rengit water supply issues with RM44m project

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor water supply company, Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd is planning to solve the water supply problem in Rengit, Batu Pahat with a RM44 million project.

Ranhill Utilities Berhad group corporate communications head Mohd Zaffarollah Mohd Nordin said the project involved the installation of a 10-kilometre (km) 450-milimetre (mm) pipeline between the Parit Raja and Parit Kadir water treatment plants, another 11-km pipeline from Rengit to the new water tank, and adding 4.5 million litre capacity at the Kampung Tengah tank, and was currently at the Detailed Engineering Design (DED) stage.

“We are committed to finding a long-term solution to the problem highlighted by Rengit assemblyman Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi recently,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the company has held several initiatives in the state during the last festive season, including inline injection using private lorry tankers and preparing static tanks.

He added that the company was also implementing the Rengit Distribution and Inline Pumping project at a cost of RM4 million, involving the installation of new water pumps at Parit Kadir and new 250mm pipes along Jalan Rejo Sari, which is 97 per cent complete. The project is expected to help stabilise water supply in Rengit.

He also thanked Mohd Puad for bringing up the issue and said the company was ready to accept constructive criticism for the betterment of the people in the state.

Mohd Puad had earlier written to the water company’s president and chief executive officer, Tan Sri Hamdan Mohamad and posted it on his Facebook page seeking a comprehensive solution to the water woes in Rengit. - Bernama