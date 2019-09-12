Rayer: Increase earnings in policing sector to curb graft

GEORGE TOWN: A DAP parliamentarian has urged the Federal Government to improve the wage structure of those in security and enforcement agencies to curb corruption in the policing sector.

Jelutong MP R.S.N. Rayer (pix) said public officers in strategic positions such as in the Royal Malaysian Police, the National Registration Department (NRD) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must earn enough to help ensure that they won’t be susceptible to corruption and bribery.

"If we cannot raise the wages, perhaps we can see how to improve the quantum of allowances for those performing enforcement duties and to improve their cost of living (Cola) schemes," he said.

Besides improving the wage structure, Rayer also called for an effective way to instil integrity in the civil service such as the NRD, Immigration Department, the Royal Customs and Excise Department, the Police, Armed Forced and the MACC.

Rayer said previous measures introduced to curb corruption in public office have failed due to a number of cases involving these agencies.