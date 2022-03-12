Respect PM’s prerogative in appointing Cabinet: Mohd Azis

KOTA KINABALU: All quarters should respect the prerogative of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in appointing his Cabinet line-up in the new Unity Government, said Parti Warisan (Warisan) information chief Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

Saying he understood that some Warisan supporters were disappointed because the party was not represented in the Cabinet, Mohd Azis urged party members to prove to Malaysians that they were not chasing after positions.

Instead, Warisan should show that it was a party with principle and prioritised fighting for Sabah’s rights, he said.

“Focus should be given to efforts to help the people because many are affected by the economic slowdown in the country which has been worsened by the increasing cost of living,” he said in a statement today.

The former Sepanggar MP said the prime minister should be given time and space to administer the country and bring about reforms, as well as to implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as promised to the people.

“Time will tell whether these promises will be fulfilled,” he added.

Mohd Azis congratulated those who have been appointed to the Cabinet and urged Warisan supporters to remain patient and calm.

“Today Warisan is already on the side of the federal government although in a far smaller number, but we should not be disheartened by this,” he added. - Bernama