KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM740 million for the construction of eight new Mara Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) which can accommodate 750 students each.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) in a statement today said of the total number, four were under construction namely in Bagan Datuk, Perak; Bera, Pahang (MRSM Ulul Albab) ; Ranau, Sabah and Bintulu, Sarawak.

The construction of MRSM in Ranau and Bintulu is a collaborative effort between Mara and Petronas.

It said, the other four namely in Sik, Kedah; Tanah Merah, Kelantan; Lawas, Sarawak and Dungun, Terengganu were still in the midst of land acquisition and value management processes.

“The construction of eight new MRSM demonstrates the government’s commitment towards strengthening Bumiputera human capital development especially in rural areas,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mara said the construction of MRSM Ulul Albab in Ketereh, Kelantan involving an allocation of RM120 million as announced previously had been postponed following a review of the needs and suitability of having it in the state. — Bernama