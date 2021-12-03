S’gor, Ketsa, PTSB sign agreement to implement ‘e-Tanah’ system

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government yesterday signed an agreement with the Federal government and Puncak Tegap Sdn Bhd (PTSB) as the concessionaire for the implementation of the electronic land administration system known as ‘e-Tanah’ at the land and minerals; and district and land offices in the state.

The agreement was signed by Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) secretary-general Datuk Zurinah Pawanteh, Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim and PTSB executive chairman Syed Azmin Syed Nor.

Also present at the event were Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In his speech, Takiyuddin said with the signing of the agreement, the development process of the e-Tanah system would be commenced, and is scheduled to be up and running by 2023.

He said his ministry was currently actively implementing the e-Tanah public-private partnership system in eight states and two federal territories, following its successful implementation in Kuala Lumpur.

“As of October, the e-Tanah system of public-private cooperation has been successfully developed and used in Perak beginning Feb 11 and in Putrajaya and Labuan on Oct 29.

“Expansion to other states is being actively implemented based on our planning, and it is expected that the e-Tanah system will be fully available in other states by 2024,“ he said in his speech.

The e-Tanah system is being implemented to ensure the standardisation of land administration processes in the states in accordance with the legislation in force, aimed at increasing transparency and preventing leakages. — Bernama