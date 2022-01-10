Sabah: Over 500,000 students resume physical school session

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 536,395 students resumed their third term session for 2021/2022 in schools today in 1,075 primary and 218 secondary schools in Sabah, said state Education director Datuk Dr Mistirine Radin. This involved a total of 320,912 primary and 215,483 secondary students.

She said, however, the resumption of school was postponed for 169 students from three schools namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Penontomon in Pensiangan, SK Pantai Boring in Beluran, and SK Lago in Beaufort because they were still hit by floods or receding floods or in the process of being cleaned up.

Mistirine said a total of 69 students were subjected to the postponement in SK Penontomon, SK Pantai Boring (85 students) and SK Lago (15 students).

“Students (in schools whose operations have been postponed) will follow the Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) online method beginning today until the schools are cleaned up as well as safe to be reopened,“ she said in a statement, here.

She said 38 private schools, under the Education Ministry in the state began school sessions today and this involves 7,149 students, 18 of which are primary schools with 1,075 students while 20 secondary schools have 6,074 students.

Meanwhile, Form Two student Atif Isfahan Ramzi, 14, of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pekan Telipok, Tuaran, said he was excited to attend face-to-face schooling though he was a bit anxious to learn the results of his exams taken before the school holidays.

“It is no problem to go back into Form Two and go into Form Three a little later as there is still time to ‘catch-up’ with Form Two work,“ he said.

Ismail Jahid, 46, said his two Form One and Form Four children, who attend SMK Bengkongan, Kota Marudu are using the school uniforms and shoes from last year because these items could still be used.

However, he is disappointed that the children’s school books and equipment were damaged due to the recent floods.

“Everything was submerged in the recent floods. We can wash and reuse our clothes but other items such as books have been damaged. Thankfully, the government provided us assistance to buy books and stationery, so the children are happy to start school,“ he added. - Bernama