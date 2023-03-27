Sada: Water supply disruption in several areas in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: Several areas in Langkawi are currently experiencing water supply disruption, due to the prolonged dry season resulting in a reduction of water level in Sungai Melaka, thus affecting water distribution on the island, said Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (Sada).

It said that among the affected areas are Pekan Kuah, Kilim, Kelibang, Perana, Bayas, Pantai Cenang, Pantai Tengah, Padang Lalang, Ayer Hangat and the surrounding areas.

“The current dry season on Langkawi Island has caused the water in Sungai Melaka to drop, and this has made it difficult for Sada to meet the growing demand for treated water from users, especially in high-density areas.

“Currently, the production of all Sada water treatment plants (LRAs) on Langkawi Island shows a downward trend, and this is expected to continue until the water level of Sungai Melaka returns to normal,” it said in a statement.

It also said to ease the burden on affected users, Sada implemented two immediate action plans, including the scheduled delivery of water tankers.

It is also delivering water supplies to Pulau Tuba from the Penarak pump house twice a day, and the initiative has so far been seen to yield positive results, with the issue of water supply disruptions in the area being successfully reduced.

Sada has also taken several short-term measures, including the continuous repair of undersea pipes according to the sea tides, as well as the construction of a pump house at the Malut Dam to increase the capacity of raw water for operations at Padang Saga 2, 3 and Bukit Kamboja LRAs. - Bernama