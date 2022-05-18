Safety aspects considered in the construction of Tembok Laut Padang Kota Lama: MBPP

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang City Council (MBPP) has taken into account the safety aspects in the construction of the breakwater and promenade at the Tembok Laut Padang Kota Lama here including the lower terrace promenade, which was closed when the high tide occurred last May 16.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said apart from that, the lower terrace promenade was specifically designed to allow sea water to pass through the area as an attraction to the public, with measures taken to ensure it did not pose a danger to the public.

“MBPP wishes to emphasise that the project also takes into account elements of heritage conservation, which is important for Georgetown as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

“The council also installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to monitor visitors and sea water conditions.

“We also have a gate at the entrance to the lower terrace promenade and the access gate is closed from 9 pm to 7 am every day and it will also be closed in the event of unpredictable and severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms and strong winds, “ he told reporters after inspecting the area here today.

Yew visited the area today following last Monday (May 16) incident when the area was submerged in sea water, and this sparked public controversy over safety issues there.

According to Yew, the incident at the lower terrace promenade is expected, especially during the spring tide and high tide, like what happened last Monday and yesterday.

So, there is no issue of design defects, he said.

“The preparation and implementation of the construction of the lower terrace, weather, tidal phenomena and other factors have been taken into account and considered carefully before work on the project was carried out,” he added.

He said the lower terrace promenade was also built to preserve the historical and heritage features of the wall which was originally built in the 1800s.

The project, which cost RM12.9 million, is an initiative to upgrade the area to provide quality public space that is acceptable, attractive and inclusive for all parties. It included the 570-metre long promenade from Medan Selera Renong to Royal Malaysian Navy base. — Bernama