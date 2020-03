KUCHING: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first meeting of the fifth term of the 18th Sarawak State Assembly will only be held for one day on April 13.

The State Assembly Secretary’s Office, in a statement today, said that no opening ceremony or dinner in conjunction with the meeting will be held on that day.

“As such, only the media, administrative staff, state assemblymen and heads of departments are allowed to attend the sitting.

“Members of the public and visitors would also not be allowed so as to prevent the spread of the virus,” the statement said. - Bernama