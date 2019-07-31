School bus in accident properly inspected

PETALING JAYA: Puspakom has submitted all the relevant vehicle inspection reports to the police, Road Transport Department (RTD) and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) with regards to a school bus accident that led to the death of a 12-year-old boy.

In a statement issued to theSun today, it gave an assurance that the inspection conducted on the school bus complied with the related standards and procedures.

In reference to an article “Call to revert vehicle inspection to RTD” in theSun on Monday, Puspakom referred to another statement it issued on July 12 clarifying its position and emphasising that the bus in the accident underwent routine inspection in May.

In the article former president of Transparency International-Malaysia Datuk Akhbar Satar was quoted as saying that the government should consider placing the inspection of the roadworthiness of vehicles under the RTD.

The article cited the case of Wan Mohammed Adam Mohd Suria who had fallen through the corroded floor of a school bus before being run over by the vehicle.

Puspakom said the inspection record and photographs showed that it complied with the related scope and standards set by the authorities.

“All the inspection items on the school bus were in good condition.”

It said that as the vehicle inspection company entrusted by the government to ensure that vehicles were roadworthy and safe on the road, it regarded public and customer confidence as “of utmost importance”.

“Puspakom clearly understands its roles and responsibilities in ensuring the safety of vehicles and always inspect vehicles in accordance with the scope and standard set by the authorities,“ it said.

“Vehicle safety is Puspakom’s top priority and we will not compromise procedures to allow vehicles that are not roadworthy to be on the road.”

It said that from July 1, last year to June 30 this year, 7,300 or 28% of the 26,000 school buses it inspected failed to show they were roadworthy.

“This gives more credence to the integrity of the inspection.”