Selangor establishes ANIS centre for special needs children

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has announced the setting up of the Selangor Educational Support Centre for Special Needs Children (ANIS Centre) which is accessible to this sector of the community in the state.

State Health, Welfare, Women Empowerment and Family executive councillor Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said among the services provided by the centre included monitoring the modules and curriculum administered, counselling and training for ANIS staff, and also counselling for parents who require it.

“The ANIS Centre will provide early detection and intervention for special needs children who have autism, Down’s syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), global developmental delay (GDD) and learning disabilities for those aged two to six months.

“It will also provide training and long-term courses for parents, educators and the community as well as increase the cooperation of experts and volunteers in the field of psychology in developing comprehensive and inclusive intervention,“ she said in a statement.

She said ANIS Centre is run by Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor with the cooperation of Education Ministry’s (KPM) Genius Kurnia Centre to provide expertise and consultation services.

According to her, the state government has been allocating RM3 million a year since 2018 to plan and implement empowerment programmes for special needs children and also to establish this centre this year.

More information on the ANIS Centre can be found on the website www.anisselangor.com.- Bernama