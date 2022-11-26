Septuagenarian dies from hornet sting in Miri

MIRI: A septuagenarian died after being stung by hornets at Taman Bulatan Miri here today.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said that the male victim was identified as Chin Tet Min @ Chin Tet Bui, 72.

He said the department received a call at 2.57 pm and a team from the Miri Sentral Fire station (BBP) was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The operations commander reported that an elderly male victim was found lying down and unconscious, surrounded by a swarm of hornets,” he said in a statement today.

He said that a hornet’s nest was found on a nearby tree and firefighters removed the victim by using special protective clothing.

“The Ministry of Health’s medical officer at the scene confirmed that the unconscious victim had died,” he said. - Bernama