Seven contractors in Johor detained for submitting false claims

JOHOR BARU: Seven contractors were detained by the Malaysian Ant-Corruption Corruption Commission (MACC), here, yesterday for allegedly submitting false claims on providing supplies, two years ago.

According to a source, the seven contractors aged in their 30’s to 50’s, including two women, were detained at the MACC office about 4pm.

“The investigation found that these contractors had submitted false details on supply jobs at the Johor State Unity Department for 2017 amounting to RM48,600 but there were no supplies.

“All the suspects who are the owners of different companies, were detained to assist in the investigation,” said the source.

The investigation is carried out under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and a jail term of up to 20 years, if convicted.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the contractors.

He said the Johor Baru magistrate’s court had issued a remand order for seven days on three of the suspects and five days on two others, from today.

Another two suspects were released on MACC bail at RM5,000 in one surety each. — Bernama