Several areas in Central Malacca hit by flash floods

MALACCA: Several areas in Central Malacca were hit by flash floods following heavy rain since 6.30 am today, causing water from nearby rivers and streams to overflow into the houses of residents in the low-lying areas.

The Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) said among the affected areas were Taman Rambai Indah, Taman Rambai Utama, Taman Rambai Jaya and Tanjung Minyak.

“Apart from that, other areas that are also hit by flash floods are Kampung Pengkalan Rama Pantai, Rumah Awam Pantai Peringgit, Taman Desa Molek and Kampung Padang Bukit Lintang.

“However, as of 8 am, no evacuation centre has been opened,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Malacca Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) evacuated six family members, including a cancer patient, after their house in Jalan Bukit Senjuang was inundated in flood waters.

A Malacca JBPM spokesman said the department received an emergency call at about 7 am and a team of firefighters from the Padang Temu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed to the location.

“All the victims were evacuated and placed at a nearby neighbour’s house,” he said. — Bernama