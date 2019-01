TANAH RATA: Shouts of “Ponggalo Ponggal” reverberated around the Cameron Highlands on a cold morning today.

With temperatures hovering between 15°C and 18°C, about 200 local Indians gathered as early as 7.30am at the Sri Subramaniyar temple here to celebrate the Ponggal harvest festival.

Indian students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Ahmad Shah, who were given a four-hour time-off, as well as those from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Tanah Rata also joined in the celebration.

Also present was M. Manogaran, who is Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Jan 26 Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election.

They all waited patiently for the “moment of truth”, which arrived at exactly 8.55am when the milk being boiled in a clay pot overflowed to the shouts of “Ponggalo Ponggal”.

To make it a more memorable occasion, there was also a Ponggal cooking competition for the local community and students.

Ponggal festival is celebrated in the 10th month of the Tamil calendar, which is called Thai Matham, as thanksgiving for the year’s harvest and in the hope of better yield in the coming years.

R. Kathigasu, 55, a third generation vegetable trader, told Bernama that Ponggal was among the most-eagerly awaited festivals among the Indian community in Cameron Highlands.

“Farmers like us know the true value of land and environment. We can’t live without the fertile land and natural resources as well as the sun. So, Ponggal is a way for us to give thanks for all that,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Manogaran, took the opportunity to wish the Indian community “Happy Ponggal”.

“Ponggal represents a new starting point for us as we leave all the negative elements in our lives behind and celebrate with thanksgiving. It is a thanksgiving ceremony,“ he said. — Bernama