Singer-composer Yasin receiving treatment for bipolar disorder

PETALING JAYA: Nasyid singer and composer Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman, who was charged with cultivating cannabis plants and trafficking in 214 grammes of drug on March 31, received his first treatment for bipolar disorder yesterday at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Lawyer Ariff Azami Hussien, representing Muhammad Yasin, said this when the case came up for mention today before Sessions Court Judge Jamaludin Mat and Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah.

Ariff Azami said the psychiatric treatment that needed to be given to Muhammad Yasin was managed by the Sungai Buloh Prison after the application was made on the last mention date (March 31).

“My client will also receive follow-up treatment within six weeks at the Sungai Buloh Hospital,“ he said.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutors Norhashimah Hashim and Maryam Jamilah Ab Manaff told the court the prosecution had yet to obtain the chemical report and requested for another mention date to submit the report.

Both courts fixed June 22 for the next mention date.

The proceedings were also attended by MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Muhammad Yasin’s brother Zain.

On March 31, Muhammad Yasin, who became popular with the song ‘Mimpi Laila’ was charged with cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Kondominium Casa Indah, Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Home, PJU 3 Kota Damansara here at 5.30 pm last March 24.

The charge was framed under Section 6B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides an imprisonment for life and with whipping of not less than six strokes, if found guilty.

The father of two was charged with trafficking 214 grammes of cannabis at the at the same location, time and date.

The charge, framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same act, provides the death penalty or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, is punishable by whipping of not less than 15 strokes, upon conviction. - Bernama