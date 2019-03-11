Single dad detained for abusing sons

GEORGE TOWN: Police detained a driver of a private company, suspected of abusing his two sons, aged 11 and 13, who suffered severe injuries.

Northeast police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 53-year-old man was arrested at his place of work at Jalan Datuk Keramat here following a police report lodged by a Social Welfare Department (JKM) official on Thursday.

“According to the JKM officer, the two children were taken to the Northeast District JKM office by two individuals who suspected they were abused and ran away from home,” he said.

He said the two siblings also claimed that their father frequently beat them for no reason and the last time they were beaten were between December and January last year, where both of them suffered bruised eyes while one of them was stepped on until his rib was fractured.

“As the two could not stand with the abuse, they acted by running away from the house when the suspect was at work and had been sleeping at their schoolmates’ house in a residential area in Bukit Gambir here for almost a week,” he said.

Che Zaimani said the situation of the two siblings came to light after they did not go to school and the security guard of the residential area referred them to the JKM.

He added that the two boys also claimed that their mother had left them to be cared by the father since they were small and had never been taken to any hospital or clinic to care for their injuries.

According to him, the two boys who have never met their mother, are currently receiving treatment at Penang Hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama