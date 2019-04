KUALA LUMPUR: There is a need for the quick dissemination of news as social media continues to grow, according to Multimedia and Communications Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix).

He said the public wants easy and quick access to news and journalists must provide this without compromising their ethics.

“Everyone can record and provide news but they must be responsible and ethical,” he said.

“Journalists must provide accurate news for the sake of stability and the well being of the people,“ he said at the closing ceremony of Mobile Journalism: Digital News in Your Hands programme today.

Gobind said the use of smartphones had taken the provision of news to a whole new level.

He said such devices allowed media practitioners to be innovative and creative when presenting news.

“They can record, edit, take photographs while spreading the news.

“Therefore in such instances social media platforms play a vital role in the dissemination of news,“ Gobind said.

The minister said one could master podcast and photography without the need of specialist and expensive equipment.

He said the smartphone can be a production studio in the hands of a journalist.