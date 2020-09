KUALA LUMPUR: Some Malaysians continue to flout the most basic standard operating procedure by not wearing a face mask when out in public.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said they were among 131 individuals who were arrested for various offences on Saturday. The other offences include failure to provide necessary temperature recording equipment, operating beyond stipulated hours, and activities that do not allow for social distancing.

Inspections were carried out at 3,897 markets, 5,138 restaurants, 1,440 factories, 3,755 banks and 723 offices, as well as 1, 419 land transport, 225 water transport and 97 air transport terminals.

Ops Benteng, conducted by the National Task Force, also saw 18 illegals arrested at 79 roadblocks.

Of the total 23, 590 Malaysians who returned from abroad, 9,162 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 66 have been sent to hospitals for treatment, while 14,362 have been discharged and allowed to return home.

Under Ops Sanitasi Awam, 9,849 sanitation operations across 134 zones were conducted since March 30 with a total of 12,965 premises comprising 2,706 businesses, 5.703 government buildings, 1,596 housing developments, 2,606 public places and 354 markets were sanitised.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, having made inspections on 12 different food items across 654 premises, confirmed that supply in the country is sufficient and readily available.