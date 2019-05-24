Special task force to probe disappearance of Pastor Koh, Amri

PUTRAJAYA: A special task force to look into the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat will be formed following approval from the Cabinet.

This was confirmed by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who said the decision was made after reviewing a report by the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam), which concluded that police’s Special Branch were involved in their disappearance.

“We made the decision after reviewing Suhakam’s report which stated that it was a forced disappearance. We take Suhakam’s report seriously and the Cabinet has given its approval,“ he told reporters after attending the ministry’s breaking fast event here last night.

Muhyiddin said members of the task force, which will consist of six to seven individuals, will be revealed soon.

“We have identified several candidates who will be part of this task force and their names are with us. We will include individuals from the police and other agencies too.

“Clearly we cannot include those who are connected to the cases in the taskforce because Suhakam’s report has implicated the police for the duo’s disappearance. That was the reason why we needed time to find suitable candidates,“ he added.

Muhyiddin said the task force will be given a certain period of time to conduct their investigations and analyse the Suhakam report.

Last month, Suhakam concluded their final findings of the public inquiry into Koh and Amri’s disappearance that both were the victims of enforced disappearance.

Its panel chairman Datuk Mah Weng Kwai alleged that the Special Branch from Bukit Aman were involved in the abductions.

In August last year, Suhakam conducted a public inquiry into the disappearance of the missing persons.