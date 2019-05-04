Supply chain study report out in July: Saifuddin

PORT DICKSON: The final report on the supply chain study of 10 popular goods is expected to be obtained in July, according to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the report to determine whether the increase in the prices of goods took place at the importer, producer, plantation, wholesaler, distributor or retailer’s level, would then be tabled before Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

‘’In the report, we want to see where the increase (of price) in the chain takes place, who raises the price and why the price is increased, is it due to fee, transportation, bill or pay.

‘’Thank god, in the two months to complete the preliminary study, we have checked 10 types of goods and found there were indeed illogical increases.

‘’... and we know at what level they take place, we know the profit margins and others. Since, this is the early find, the final result is expected to be ready in July,’’ he said.

He said this after a Buy Malaysian Goods-Consumer Sales Carnival, here today.

Also present was Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Commenting further, Saifuddin said there was a need for the report to be revealed to the public.

‘’There is a need for the people to know ... we concede that businessmen need to take profit in the trading process but we cannot accept excessive profits which place the people in difficulties.

‘’The enforcement division has no choice, we will turn up at the premises causing increase in prices,’’ he said.

The media recently reported that the preliminary report on the supply chain study of 10 selected goods found the activity of cartels which profited excessively, up to 133%. - Bernama