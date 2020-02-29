Teacher drowns while bathing in river

PENSIANGAN: A 50-year-old male teacher drowned while bathing in Sungai Seliuh, Kampung Pensiangan, near here, on Thursday.

Keningau district police chief Supt Shahrudin Mat Husain said the victim, Aramis Amukat, was a teacher at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Pensiangan and originally from Kemabong, Tenom.

“Police received an emergency call from the public at about 6.19pm on Thursday about a teacher who was feared drowned while taking bath in the river.

“The victim was rushed to the Pensiangan Health Clinic and confirmed dead by a medical officer there,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Shahrudin said the victim was then sent to the Keningau District Hospital for post-mortem and police classified the incident as a sudden death. - Bernama