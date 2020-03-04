Three Covid-19 cases confirmed at Subang Jaya Medical Centre

PETALING JAYA: Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care today confirmed that Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC), reported three cases of Covid-19.

The first two cases were treated at the hospital’s ER department and the third case was a staff member who came into contact with the second patient in the ER.

After the infections were detected, SJMC temporarily closed its ER yesterday for two hours yesterday, in order to conduct an extensive disinfection of the area. The ER re-opened at 6pm that day.

The first case was a male patient who recently travelled to Italy and Singapore. He came to SJMC on Feb 26 and is Malaysia’s 25th case.

SJMC saw a second male patient on Feb 27. However, he had not recently travelled overseas.

Both patients wore face masks when they first arrived at the hospital when they were sent to the ER for further health checks. They were then allowed to return home to self-quarantine as they awaited their results.

Both were subsequently admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment.

The thirds case of Covid-19 at SJMC was reported on March 3, the 34th case in the country. This was a staff who was in contact with the second patient in the ER.

Following this, all staff that had any contact with the two patients were tested for Covid-19 and have been placed under home quarantine. Some have since returned to work.