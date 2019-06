JOHOR BARU: Three cow elephants were found dead, believed poisoned, in Kampung Sri Timur 3, Kluang near here today.

Kluang police chief, ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said members of the public made the find at 9.30am and alerted the police.

“The information was relayed to the Kluang Wildlife Department which despatched a team to the scene at 11.30am,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile. Johor Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department director Salman Saaban when contacted by Bernama confirmed the discovery and said they were waiting for the forensics report on the cause of their deaths.

He added that the department would be issuing a statement to update on the matter soon. — Bernama