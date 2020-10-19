Three suspects held over RM1.6m robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men were arrested on Friday in connection with a RM1.6 million heist involving a cryptocurrency company in Kepong on Oct 8.

Following the arrest of the three suspects aged between 31 and 42, police recovered RM1.03 million of the stolen cash.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin (pix) today said that investigations showed that the suspects had kept watch on the movements of a staff of the cryptocurrency company for about five days before pulling of the robbery at a carpark of a shopping mall in Kepong.

He said the staff who was carrying the cash that was wrapped in a black plastic bag was assaulted before the loot was snatched from him.

Saiful said on recovering the cash and an undisclosed quantity of gems from the suspects, police learnt they had spent part of the cash including paying for a car in full.

In a separate case, Saiful said the motive behind the murder of a 36-year-old Nigerian student who was found dead at his rented apartment on Jalan Kuching on Sept 23 is believed to be linked to a love triangle.

He said two weeks after the death of the man, police nabbed the victim’s 34-year-old housemate who is also a Nigerian student and solved the case.

He said the victim and the suspect had a fist fight in pursuit of a local woman in her late 30’s.

Saiful said police held the woman soon after the victim’s housemate was held and she was freed on bail on the completion of investigations.

He said the victim’s housemate was charged with murder last week.