Toll-related proposals to be submitted to cabinet in June

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry will submit all toll-related proposals, including those related to the elimination toll collection to the cabinet in June.

Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said the ministry has appointed an independent audit consultant to help analyse the data and the proposals.

“This independent audit consultant will reveal all the proposals on the tolls, abolition, etc, to the government,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (BN-Rompin) on whether the government intended to inject funds to PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a move to abolish toll at expressways.

To an original question from Hasan on the construction cost of the North South Expressway, Mohd Anuar said it was more than RM5.9 million and the concession period for all expressways under PLUS had been extended until 2038, from 2018. — Bernama