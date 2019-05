PETALING JAYA: The stringent requirements to ensure that English language teachers are qualified to teach the subject are in line with the conditions set out in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013 — 2025.

This is to ensure that students reach a level of proficiency in the language that will make them competitive in the global job market, the Education Ministry said in a statement today.

“We are constantly working to improve the quality of English language teachers to ensure that only excellent teachers are appointed or absorbed into the education system,“ it added.

To achieve this objective, the ministry has drafted the “English Language Education Reform in Malaysia: The Roadmap for 2015 — 2025” to meet the needs of those who teach English. The roadmap uses the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) as a benchmark.

Candidates must reach a minimum C1 level in CEFR in order to qualify as English language teachers. C1 is the second highest level under CEFR grading.

The ministry said that to help teachers achieve the required level, it has implemented face-to-face lessons, online training and professional learning communities.

It said the Professional Upskilling of English Language programme has also been implemented to enhance mastery of the language. “Up to 67% of teachers who have been on the programme have achieved C1 or C2 (the highest) levels,“ it said.

The ministry said that for teachers who have yet to reach the C1 level, they have the option to sit for the Malaysian University English Test (MUET).

The MUET was conceived by local experts based on the CEFR.

Apart from that the ministry also allows teachers to take the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Aptis tests that are alternatives to the CEFR.

To address the shortage of English language teachers, the ministry has taken short and long term steps, such as getting retired teachers to fill vacancies.