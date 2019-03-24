Trailers catch fire, cause 9 km jam on NS Highway

IPOH: Two trailers caught fire at Km257 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) southbound near the Menora Tunnel this morning, causing a massive 9 km long jam.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the department received a distress call at 11.41am and a team of firemen from Kuala Kangsar Fire Station quickly rushed to the scene.

“The team found more than 80% of the two trailers burning and the operation to douse the fire is ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, PLUS had advised the North-South Expressway (PLUS) users (south-bound) to use alternative routes to avoid the traffic congestion.

PLUS spokesperson said the fire, which occurred after the Sungai Perak Rest and Recreational Area, had caused a 10 km congestion on both directions.

“The south-bound stretch is completely closed to traffic for fire-fighting operations while on the north-bound stretch, only the right lane is closed for the operations,“ she added.