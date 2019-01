IPOH: Two Felda officers are in remand for five days beginning today for allegedly submitting false claims in connection with the construction of a retaining wall for settlers’ houses at Felda Trolak Selatan, Sungkai.

The order was issued by magistrate Siti Hanum Mohmad Sah following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspects, a 39-year-old assistant director and a 33-year-old officer, were brought to the court at 11am.

Yesterday, a contractor and an executive of a property management company were ordered to be in remand for four days for investigation involving the same case.

According to the Perak MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus, the false claims were for work, worth RM137,900, that was not done according to the ‘Bill Of Quantity’ as required by the tender committee. — Bernama