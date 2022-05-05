Tzu Chi launches recycling station at Bukit Jalil resort

The initiative is in line with Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor chief executive officer Echo Chien’s goal that was set in 2011 to have a recycling station in every community.

The launch was officiated by Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

PETALING JAYA: As part of its efforts to reduce global warming, Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia launched a recycling station at the Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort on Sunday.

Tan said recycling is one way to reduce global warming, and approved space at the Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort to set up a station for the public to deliver their recyclable items.

He added that world leaders had called upon everyone to do their part to reduce global warming to preserve the human race.

He also commended Tzu Chi for setting up recycling stations in Malaysia to benefit the environment.

“Providing a space for the station is nothing much. The real heroes are the Tzu Chi volunteers who are giving their all to make this happen and maintain it. I salute and thank all of them.

“Wherever we have property, rest assured that we will provide a space for Tzu Chi to set up a recycling station.”

Tan said the foundation might be the biggest organisation to set up recycling stations worldwide, with 10,000 recycling stations and 110,000 volunteers.

He added that Tzu Chi was currently operating more than 1,000 recycling stations in Malaysia, with 13,000 volunteers.

Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor branch deputy chief executive officer Sio Kee Hong said global warming is a serious issue that needed action.

He said the foundation plans to have a recycling station in every community, within a five to 10km radius.

“Time is running out. We have seen the effects of climate change and we have seen floods happening in Malaysia.”

Sio also expressed gratitude to Tan, whom he said had never turned down any request for assistance put forward by Tzu Chi.

Also present at the launch ceremony was Berjaya Corporation Berhad joint group chief executive officer Syed Ali Shahul Hameed.

Those keen on environmental issues and the foundation’s efforts can visit www.tzuchi.my to locate the nearest recycling centre.