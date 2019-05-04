‘Uggah, Baru Bian jointly chair action council’

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said a joint committee known as the Action Council has been set up by the federal and the Sarawak governments aimed at giving focus to the development of Sarawak.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had agreed to have a joint chairmanship for the council, namely, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas representing Sarawak and Works Minister, Baru Bian representing the federal government.

He said this at an appreciation ceremony for Sarawak Federal Secretary, Datuk Mansor Man who would be undergoing compulsory retirement from May 12, after serving for one year nine months.

Meanwhile, on the ceremony, he said although Mansor did not serve long but the period was a challenging time because of the change in the federal and state governments after the general election.

‘’It was not easy during the transition, but Datuk Mansor had played the best role during his tenure in Sarawak.

‘’My colleagues and I in the government of Sarawak are very thankful because we could conduct a good co-operation with him. We worked cordially and our work was in the interest of the people of Sarawak,’’ he said.

In the meantime, Mansor, in his speech, said that he did not face any problem in conducting co-operation with the civil administration of Sarawak when serving as the Sarawak Federal Secretary and expressed his thanks at all the support and co-operation given. — Bernama