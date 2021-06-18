UiTM lodges police report over sexual harassment allegations

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) has lodged a police report and a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over the sexual harassment allegations involving a lecturer, that went viral on social media recently.

UiTM Public Relations, Media, Protocol and Event Management head Nora Noordin said the university has also ordered an internal investigation committee to look into the matter and conduct a detailed investigation into all the allegations.

“UiTM takes the allegations seriously and is also committed to addressing all allegations raised.

“The university will not compromise and will take stern action against any staff who took advantage or misused their power because the university prioritises the safety, welfare and quality of all its staff and students,” she said in a statement today.

Nora stressed that the public, especially the parents, need not worry as the students’ welfare, safety, and affairs are the priority of the university. — Bernama