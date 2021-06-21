Umno gives govt 14 days to reconvene Parliament

PETALING JAYA: Umno has given the government 14 days to reconvene Parliament. The party said it will decide on its next move of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government fails to do so.

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said failure to do so would be a sign of great disrespect to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and the Council of Rulers.

“Umno takes a firm stand to pressure the government to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Council of Rulers’ decrees and call for a Parliament sitting within 14 days from the date of this notice,“ Zahid said in a statement today.

“Failure to do so is viewed as insolence towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and disrespect for the Council of Rulers.

“As a party founded on grounds to protect and defend the Malay rulers’ institution as stated under Article 3 of Umno’s constitution, a special meeting of the supreme council will be convened to decide our next move.”

Last week, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he wants Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.