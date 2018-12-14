Umno info chief confirms six more MPs to quit party

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno information chief Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah has confirmed that six more Umno MPs will quit the party today, among them Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Shamsul Anuar, who is also the Lenggong MP, confirmed that a letter containing the names of six MPs who wanted to quit Umno that went viral on social media was accurate information.

“Yes,” he replied briefly via WhatsApp, stating that he was currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, Tanah Merah MP and its Umno division chief Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz announced that he was quitting the party to become an independent with immediate effect.

He was also reported to have said that five other Umno MPs will also quit the party.

The letter, dated today, was addressed to Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa pertaining to the six MPs wanting to leave Umno.

Apart from Ikmal Hisham and Hamzah, the letter also mentioned Datuk Rosol Wahid (MP for Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Dr Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasek Gelugor) and Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam).

Rosol has confirmed he is quitting Umno.